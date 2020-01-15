Alaris Royalty (TSE:AD) Hits New 52-Week High at $22.48

Alaris Royalty Corp. (TSE:AD) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$22.48 and last traded at C$22.45, with a volume of 65608 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$22.32.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on AD shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Alaris Royalty from C$23.00 to C$25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Desjardins lifted their price objective on Alaris Royalty from C$23.50 to C$24.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Cormark lifted their price objective on Alaris Royalty from C$23.25 to C$24.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Alaris Royalty from C$20.00 to C$21.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their price target on Alaris Royalty from C$20.00 to C$22.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$23.00.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$22.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$20.50. The company has a current ratio of 4.71, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.60. The company has a market capitalization of $818.36 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.43.

Alaris Royalty (TSE:AD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported C$0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.42 by C($0.05). The firm had revenue of C$30.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$30.10 million. Analysts expect that Alaris Royalty Corp. will post 1.82 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director E. Mitchell Shier sold 2,500 shares of Alaris Royalty stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$21.99, for a total transaction of C$54,968.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 22,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$494,712.

Alaris Royalty Company Profile (TSE:AD)

Alaris Royalty Corp. is a private equity firm specializing in management buyouts, growth capital, lower & middle market, later stage, industry consolidation, growth capital, and mature investments. The firm does not invest in turnarounds and start-ups. It prefers to invest in the companies based in all industries except for those with a declining asset base, such as oil and gas resource companies, or any industry that carry the risk of obsolescence such as high tech and focuses on business services, professional services, information services, healthcare services, distribution & logistics, industrials, consumer products.

