Alamos Gold Inc (NYSE:AGI) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Alamos Gold Inc (NYSE:AGI) (TSE:AGI) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $8.25.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Alamos Gold from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. ValuEngine cut Alamos Gold from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Sunday, October 27th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $10.50 target price on shares of Alamos Gold in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $6.50 target price on shares of Alamos Gold in a research report on Thursday, December 5th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Alamos Gold by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,421,052 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $63,046,000 after purchasing an additional 264,375 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Alamos Gold by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,220,625 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $43,685,000 after purchasing an additional 63,925 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Alamos Gold by 24.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,325,843 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,221,000 after purchasing an additional 1,035,842 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Alamos Gold by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,226,012 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,515,000 after purchasing an additional 106,099 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Alamos Gold by 88.9% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,713,202 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $22,466,000 after purchasing an additional 1,747,375 shares in the last quarter. 58.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE AGI traded up $0.17 on Wednesday, reaching $5.75. The company had a trading volume of 120,904 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,951,956. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a PE ratio of 115.20 and a beta of 0.25. Alamos Gold has a 1 year low of $3.74 and a 1 year high of $7.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.62 and a 200-day moving average of $6.05.

Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI) (TSE:AGI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06. The firm had revenue of $172.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $184.13 million. Alamos Gold had a positive return on equity of 2.12% and a negative net margin of 2.03%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Alamos Gold will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 6th were given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 5th. Alamos Gold’s payout ratio is 80.00%.

Alamos Gold Company Profile

Alamos Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and extraction of gold deposits in North America. It also explores for silver and precious metals. The company's flagship project is the Young-Davidson mine, which includes contiguous mineral leases and claims totaling 11,000 acres located in Northern Ontario, Canada.

