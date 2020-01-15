Aladdin Price Reaches $0.0002 (ADN)

Aladdin (CURRENCY:ADN) traded down 7.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on January 15th. Over the last week, Aladdin has traded 10.6% lower against the US dollar. One Aladdin token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges including BITKER, TOPBTC, BitForex and CoinBene. Aladdin has a total market cap of $7.65 million and $4.07 million worth of Aladdin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Aladdin Token Profile

ADN is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the ScryptOG hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 17th, 2015. Aladdin’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 31,698,185,277 tokens. Aladdin’s official message board is medium.com/@adncoinofficial . Aladdin’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Aladdin is adncoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “ScryptOG – Memory light algorithm “

Buying and Selling Aladdin

Aladdin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinBene, TOPBTC, BITKER and BitForex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aladdin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aladdin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Aladdin using one of the exchanges listed above.

