Akorn (NASDAQ:AKRX) Lowered to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Akorn (NASDAQ:AKRX) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Akorn, Inc. is a specialty generic pharmaceutical company engaged in the development, manufacture and marketing of multisource and branded pharmaceuticals. They specialize in difficult-to-manufacture sterile and non-sterile dosage forms including: ophthalmics, injectables, oral liquids, otics, topicals, inhalants, and nasal sprays. Akorn markets its products to retail pharmacies, ophthalmologists, optometrists, physicians, veterinarians, hospitals, clinics, wholesalers, distributors, group purchasing organizations, and government agencies. Their strategy is focused on continuing to strengthen our leadership position in the development and marketing of specialized generic and branded pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter (OTC) drug products and animal health products. “

AKRX has been the subject of several other reports. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on Akorn from $3.50 to $4.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. BidaskClub cut Akorn from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, ValuEngine raised Akorn from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $5.63.

Akorn stock remained flat at $$1.41 during trading hours on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,756 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,114,217. The firm has a market capitalization of $177.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.52. Akorn has a 52-week low of $1.19 and a 52-week high of $5.46.

Akorn (NASDAQ:AKRX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $176.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $176.15 million. Akorn had a negative return on equity of 19.95% and a negative net margin of 53.62%. The company’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.06) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Akorn will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Akorn during the second quarter worth $12,825,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Akorn during the second quarter worth $10,948,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Akorn by 117.8% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,360,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,770,000 after purchasing an additional 1,817,745 shares during the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC grew its holdings in shares of Akorn by 6,129.3% during the third quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 722,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,746,000 after purchasing an additional 711,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Akorn by 132.3% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 580,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,990,000 after purchasing an additional 330,655 shares during the last quarter. 65.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Akorn

Akorn, Inc, a specialty generic pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets generic and branded prescription pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter (OTC) consumer health products, and animal health pharmaceuticals in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Prescription Pharmaceuticals and Consumer Health.

