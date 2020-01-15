Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) Reaches New 52-Week High at $95.55

Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $95.55 and last traded at $95.52, with a volume of 29972 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $93.93.

Several brokerages have commented on AKAM. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Akamai Technologies from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Cowen lowered shares of Akamai Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Piper Jaffray Companies restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $103.00 price target (up from $97.00) on shares of Akamai Technologies in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Akamai Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.00.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $87.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $87.22. The company has a market capitalization of $15.11 billion, a PE ratio of 34.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 3.74, a current ratio of 3.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.10. Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 15.98% and a return on equity of 16.76%. The business had revenue of $709.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $701.25 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.94 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Robert Blumofe sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.87, for a total transaction of $781,830.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,874 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,031,494.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP James Gemmell sold 10,065 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.80, for a total value of $863,577.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,439 shares in the company, valued at approximately $123,466.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 45,887 shares of company stock worth $4,286,441. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AKAM. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. lifted its position in Akamai Technologies by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. now owns 73,001 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $6,306,000 after acquiring an additional 947 shares during the last quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC boosted its stake in Akamai Technologies by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 60,999 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $5,269,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,595 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $402,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS grew its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 70.6% in the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 28,409 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $2,454,000 after purchasing an additional 11,754 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Akamai Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $67,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.95% of the company’s stock.

Akamai Technologies Company Profile (NASDAQ:AKAM)

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet in the United States and internationally. It provides cloud security solutions, including Web Application Protector to safeguard Web assets from Web application and distributed denial of service; Kona Site Defender, a cloud security solution; Bot Manager to identify bots and categorize bots based on business or IT impact; Fast DNS, which translates human-readable domain names into numerical IP addresses; Prolexic Routed to protect Web- and IP-based applications; and Client Reputation that assigns risk scores to malicious IP address and enables customers to take action on individual clients.

