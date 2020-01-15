AJINOMOTO INC/ADR (OTCMKTS:AJINY) Stock Price Down 1.4%

AJINOMOTO INC/ADR (OTCMKTS:AJINY)’s stock price dropped 1.4% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $16.52 and last traded at $16.52, approximately 430 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 206% from the average daily volume of 141 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.75.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of AJINOMOTO INC/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th.

Get AJINOMOTO INC/ADR alerts:

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $16.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Ajinomoto Co, Inc provides various food products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Japan Food Products, International Food Products, Life Support, and Healthcare. The Japan Food Products segment offers seasonings and processed foods for use in restaurants, frozen foods, and coffee products.

Read More: What is a back-end load?



Receive News & Ratings for AJINOMOTO INC/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AJINOMOTO INC/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.