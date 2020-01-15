Airbus (EPA:AIR) Given a €149.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €149.00 ($173.26) target price on Airbus (EPA:AIR) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Independent Research set a €133.00 ($154.65) price objective on shares of Airbus and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. DZ Bank restated a neutral rating on shares of Airbus in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Goldman Sachs Group set a €158.00 ($183.72) price objective on shares of Airbus and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €120.00 ($139.53) price objective on shares of Airbus and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, UBS Group set a €153.00 ($177.91) price objective on shares of Airbus and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of €140.38 ($163.24).

Shares of EPA AIR opened at €134.78 ($156.72) on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of €131.11 and a 200 day moving average price of €126.65. Airbus has a 1-year low of €68.28 ($79.40) and a 1-year high of €99.97 ($116.24).

Airbus SE provides aerospace products, services, and solutions in the Netherlands and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Airbus, Airbus Helicopters, and Airbus Defence and Space segments. The Airbus segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial jet aircraft of approximately 100 seats; and regional turboprop aircraft and aircraft components, as well as provides aircraft conversion and related services.

