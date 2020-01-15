Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) Stake Boosted by Legacy Private Trust Co.

Legacy Private Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 7.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,060 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period. Legacy Private Trust Co.’s holdings in Air Products & Chemicals were worth $484,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp grew its stake in Air Products & Chemicals by 34.6% in the fourth quarter. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp now owns 17,726 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,549,000 after purchasing an additional 4,561 shares in the last quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC acquired a new position in Air Products & Chemicals in the 4th quarter worth about $281,000. Surevest Inc. increased its position in Air Products & Chemicals by 50.7% in the 4th quarter. Surevest Inc. now owns 6,682 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,570,000 after purchasing an additional 2,248 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Air Products & Chemicals by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,290 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO raised its stake in shares of Air Products & Chemicals by 100.3% during the 4th quarter. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO now owns 7,022 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,650,000 after purchasing an additional 3,517 shares in the last quarter. 83.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Air Products & Chemicals alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on APD shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Air Products & Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $243.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on Air Products & Chemicals from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Air Products & Chemicals from $232.00 to $230.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Wells Fargo & Co began coverage on shares of Air Products & Chemicals in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $240.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Air Products & Chemicals in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $241.00 target price for the company. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $240.76.

Shares of APD stock opened at $234.52 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $232.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $226.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 2.54. Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $153.63 and a twelve month high of $241.90. The company has a market capitalization of $51.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.57, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.85.

Air Products & Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The basic materials company reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.37 billion. Air Products & Chemicals had a return on equity of 15.88% and a net margin of 19.73%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.00 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. will post 9.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd will be given a $1.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. Air Products & Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio is 56.52%.

Air Products & Chemicals Company Profile

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, electronics, manufacturing, food and beverage, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

Further Reading: What is a stock buyback?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD).

Receive News & Ratings for Air Products & Chemicals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Products & Chemicals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.