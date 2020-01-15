Aimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AIMT) Hits New 12-Month High at $35.99

Aimmune Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:AIMT) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $35.99 and last traded at $35.86, with a volume of 14064 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.00.

A number of research firms have issued reports on AIMT. ValuEngine cut shares of Aimmune Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Aimmune Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Aimmune Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price target on shares of Aimmune Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a $27.00 price target on shares of Aimmune Therapeutics and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.10.

Get Aimmune Therapeutics alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.87 and a beta of 0.02. The business’s 50-day moving average is $31.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.78. The company has a quick ratio of 4.64, a current ratio of 4.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Aimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AIMT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.03) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.03). During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.89) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Aimmune Therapeutics Inc will post -3.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Daniel C. Md Adelman sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $700,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Douglas T. Sheehy sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.03, for a total transaction of $330,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 50,000 shares of company stock worth $1,631,100 over the last three months. Insiders own 13.75% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Aimmune Therapeutics by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,246,604 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $109,234,000 after purchasing an additional 535,072 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Aimmune Therapeutics by 4.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,706,394 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $77,167,000 after buying an additional 164,038 shares during the period. Eventide Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Aimmune Therapeutics by 11.1% in the third quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 3,084,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $64,579,000 after buying an additional 309,000 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Aimmune Therapeutics by 2.4% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,121,811 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $23,357,000 after buying an additional 26,690 shares during the period. Finally, Rice Hall James & Associates LLC raised its holdings in Aimmune Therapeutics by 12.4% in the third quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 752,358 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $15,754,000 after buying an additional 82,798 shares during the period. 82.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Aimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AIMT)

Aimmune Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes product candidates for the treatment of peanut and other food allergies. Its lead Characterized Oral Desensitization ImmunoTherapy (CODIT) product candidate is AR101, an investigational biologic, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with peanut allergy.

See Also: Balance Sheet

Receive News & Ratings for Aimmune Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aimmune Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.