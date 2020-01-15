AIDUS TOKEN (AIDUS) Market Cap Hits $933,990.00

AIDUS TOKEN (CURRENCY:AIDUS) traded down 10.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on January 14th. One AIDUS TOKEN token can now be bought for $0.0021 or 0.00000024 BTC on popular exchanges including CoinBene and LATOKEN. During the last week, AIDUS TOKEN has traded up 22.8% against the US dollar. AIDUS TOKEN has a total market cap of $933,990.00 and $833.00 worth of AIDUS TOKEN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.25 or 0.00036620 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0438 or 0.00000494 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $537.95 or 0.06068865 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00024647 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00034768 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002683 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded up 18.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.36 or 0.00128181 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001523 BTC.

About AIDUS TOKEN

AIDUS is a token. It launched on November 2nd, 2017. AIDUS TOKEN’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 437,852,797 tokens. The official website for AIDUS TOKEN is aidus.io . AIDUS TOKEN’s official Twitter account is @AIDUSofficial . The official message board for AIDUS TOKEN is medium.com/@AIDUSofficial . The Reddit community for AIDUS TOKEN is /r/AIDUSofficial

Buying and Selling AIDUS TOKEN

AIDUS TOKEN can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN and CoinBene. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AIDUS TOKEN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AIDUS TOKEN should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase AIDUS TOKEN using one of the exchanges listed above.

