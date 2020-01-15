Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC) Short Interest Down 13.2% in December

Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,140,000 shares, a decrease of 13.2% from the December 15th total of 5,920,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 377,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 13.6 days. Approximately 12.5% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Shares of Agree Realty stock opened at $70.89 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.87, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of -0.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $70.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.51. Agree Realty has a 12-month low of $60.89 and a 12-month high of $79.54.

Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.06. Agree Realty had a return on equity of 5.16% and a net margin of 40.18%. The company had revenue of $48.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.28 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Agree Realty will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 20th were given a $0.585 dividend. This represents a $2.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.30%. This is a boost from Agree Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 19th. Agree Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.11%.

Several research firms have weighed in on ADC. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Agree Realty in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $82.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine cut shares of Agree Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Agree Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Capital One Financial assumed coverage on shares of Agree Realty in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $82.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Agree Realty from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.50.

In other news, Director Greg Lehmkuhl bought 500 shares of Agree Realty stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $69.55 per share, for a total transaction of $34,775.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 6,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $419,803.80. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 1,273 shares of company stock valued at $89,782. 3.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ADC. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Agree Realty by 126.4% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 55,316 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,836,000 after acquiring an additional 30,888 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Agree Realty by 2.1% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 59,384 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,118,000 after buying an additional 1,243 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Agree Realty by 2.6% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 62,090 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,977,000 after buying an additional 1,580 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Agree Realty by 52.0% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,734 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $624,000 after acquiring an additional 3,329 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Agree Realty by 8.2% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 222,604 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,258,000 after acquiring an additional 16,865 shares during the last quarter.

Agree Realty Company Profile

Agree Realty Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition and development of properties net leased to industry-leading retail tenants. As of March 31, 2019, the Company owned and operated a portfolio of 694 properties, located in 46 states and containing approximately 11.9 million square feet of gross leasable space.

