Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) Downgraded to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $62.00 price objective on the mining company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Earnings estimates for Agnico Eagle for the fourth quarter have been stable in the past month. The company maintains a solid exploration budget and is reinvesting in assets to expand output. Agnico Eagle expects to gain from the Kittila mine in Finland — the largest primary gold producer in Europe. Moreover, the Kittila expansion is expected to increase mine efficiency and lower current operating costs. The company is also focused on improving mine life across a number of properties. It also has access to Canadian Malartic, which is the largest producing gold mine in Canada and a major contributor to its quarterly production. However, the company’s inability to generate positive free cash flows and stretched valuation are concerns. Planned and unplanned mill shutdown may also exert pressure on its performance.”

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. ValuEngine cut Agnico Eagle Mines from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. CIBC restated a buy rating on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Barclays upgraded Agnico Eagle Mines from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $92.62 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a sector perform rating and set a $61.00 target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Raymond James restated an outperform rating and set a $74.00 target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $74.62.

Shares of Agnico Eagle Mines stock opened at $59.04 on Tuesday. Agnico Eagle Mines has a fifty-two week low of $38.72 and a fifty-two week high of $64.88. The firm has a market cap of $13.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 33.39 and a beta of -0.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.46.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The mining company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.10. Agnico Eagle Mines had a positive return on equity of 3.80% and a negative net margin of 11.06%. The business had revenue of $683.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $683.18 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.01 earnings per share. Agnico Eagle Mines’s revenue was up 31.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Agnico Eagle Mines will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 27th were paid a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 27th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AEM. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 40.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 24,136 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,215,000 after buying an additional 6,905 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 282,958 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $14,499,000 after purchasing an additional 9,171 shares during the last quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,067,000. Winmill & CO. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,876,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 19.1% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,422 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $934,000 after purchasing an additional 2,791 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.18% of the company’s stock.

Agnico Eagle Mines Company Profile

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Mexico, and Finland. The company operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. It primarily produces and sells gold deposit, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

