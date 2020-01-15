AFLAC Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) Shares Purchased by Capital City Trust Co. FL

Capital City Trust Co. FL increased its holdings in shares of AFLAC Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL’s holdings in AFLAC were worth $1,416,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in AFLAC during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. KCS Wealth Advisory acquired a new stake in AFLAC in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new stake in AFLAC in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in AFLAC in the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in AFLAC in the third quarter valued at approximately $56,000. 62.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AFL stock traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $52.46. 1,122,381 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,075,673. AFLAC Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $45.84 and a fifty-two week high of $57.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a current ratio of 0.05. The company has a market capitalization of $38.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.70. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.01.

AFLAC (NYSE:AFL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.09. AFLAC had a net margin of 13.96% and a return on equity of 12.45%. The business had revenue of $5.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.03 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that AFLAC Incorporated will post 4.42 EPS for the current year.

AFL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of AFLAC from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Bank of America set a $55.00 price objective on shares of AFLAC and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of AFLAC from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of AFLAC from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.82.

In related news, Director Karole Lloyd bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $54.08 per share, for a total transaction of $54,080.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 28,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,524,028.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Audrey B. Tillman sold 24,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.81, for a total value of $1,243,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 123,414 shares in the company, valued at $6,394,079.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides voluntary supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers voluntary supplemental insurance products, including cancer plans, general medical indemnity plans, medical/sickness riders, care plans, living benefit life plans, ordinary life insurance plans, and annuities in Japan.

