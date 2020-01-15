AE Wealth Management LLC Purchases 171,557 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

AE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) by 103.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 337,113 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 171,557 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $14,128,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Doyle Wealth Management raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 37.0% in the 3rd quarter. Doyle Wealth Management now owns 33,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,317,000 after acquiring an additional 9,136 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $204,000. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $853,000. Acima Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $84,000. Finally, Vectors Research Management LLC grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 18.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 310,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,086,000 after buying an additional 48,507 shares during the last quarter.

SPYG stock traded up $0.12 on Wednesday, hitting $43.31. 695,000 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,319,721. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $33.71 and a 12-month high of $43.42. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $41.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.80.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 24th were paid a dividend of $0.1605 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. This is an increase from SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

