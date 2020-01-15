AE Wealth Management LLC Increases Holdings in Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK)

AE Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK) by 8.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 128,786 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,512 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $11,747,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Community Bank of Raymore boosted its position in Duke Energy by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Community Bank of Raymore now owns 19,151 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,747,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its position in Duke Energy by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 26,336 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,402,000 after buying an additional 2,610 shares during the last quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Duke Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $308,000. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. boosted its position in Duke Energy by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 10,558 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $963,000 after buying an additional 689 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Calamos Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Duke Energy by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 40,469 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,691,000 after buying an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. 60.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on DUK shares. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 price objective on shares of Duke Energy in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $91.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Duke Energy from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $88.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $96.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Duke Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.17.

Shares of NYSE:DUK traded up $1.19 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $92.49. The stock had a trading volume of 2,340,632 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,954,368. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $89.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $91.22. Duke Energy Corp has a 1-year low of $84.28 and a 1-year high of $97.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.60, a PEG ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.72.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.10. Duke Energy had a net margin of 14.10% and a return on equity of 8.24%. The company had revenue of $6.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.65 earnings per share. Duke Energy’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Duke Energy Corp will post 5.02 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a $0.945 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $3.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.09%. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is currently 80.08%.

Duke Energy Company Profile

Duke Energy Corp. engages in distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations primarily through the regulated public utilities of Duke Energy Carolinas, Duke Energy Progress, Duke Energy Florida, Duke Energy Indiana and Duke Energy Ohio.

