AE Wealth Management LLC Has $34.58 Million Holdings in Global SuperDividend US ETF (NYSEARCA:DIV)

AE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Global SuperDividend US ETF (NYSEARCA:DIV) by 13.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,457,055 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 173,104 shares during the quarter. Global SuperDividend US ETF makes up approximately 0.8% of AE Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. AE Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 5.90% of Global SuperDividend US ETF worth $34,576,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in Global SuperDividend US ETF by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 13,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in Global SuperDividend US ETF by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 58,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,374,000 after purchasing an additional 629 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in Global SuperDividend US ETF by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 19,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,000 after purchasing an additional 676 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in Global SuperDividend US ETF by 19.2% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 16,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,000 after purchasing an additional 2,669 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Global SuperDividend US ETF by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 147,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,335,000 after purchasing an additional 3,770 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:DIV traded up $0.15 on Wednesday, reaching $23.82. 131,600 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 152,340. The company’s 50 day moving average is $23.63 and its 200-day moving average is $23.15. Global SuperDividend US ETF has a 1-year low of $21.64 and a 1-year high of $24.48.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.1565 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.88%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th.

