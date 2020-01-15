AE Wealth Management LLC Has $128.91 Million Holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY)

AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY) by 10.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,334,692 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 129,144 shares during the period. iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF makes up approximately 2.8% of AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. AE Wealth Management LLC owned 7.27% of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF worth $128,905,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 5,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $450,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 3,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 3,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 4,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares during the period. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 115.2% in the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 678 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWY traded up $0.39 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $99.99. The company had a trading volume of 65,884 shares, compared to its average volume of 89,608. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $95.67 and its 200 day moving average is $89.90. iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $74.36 and a twelve month high of $100.33.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were paid a $0.2549 dividend. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 16th.

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Growth Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index is a style factor weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

