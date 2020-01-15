AE Wealth Management LLC Grows Stock Position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

AE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) by 37.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 43,110 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,760 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $8,566,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VBK. Howard Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $23,223,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 6,433.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 47,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,682,000 after buying an additional 46,965 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 742,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,289,000 after buying an additional 45,911 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 922,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,941,000 after buying an additional 38,659 shares during the period. Finally, D. Scott Neal Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $5,771,000.

Shares of VBK stock traded up $0.60 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $204.11. 124,506 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 213,901. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $161.55 and a 52-week high of $205.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $197.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $189.01.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 26th were issued a $0.449 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 24th. This is an increase from Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

