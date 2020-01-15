ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA) Upgraded to Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other analysts also recently commented on ADMA. Maxim Group set a $12.00 price target on shares of ADMA Biologics and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating on shares of ADMA Biologics in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of ADMA Biologics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $10.20.

Shares of ADMA Biologics stock traded down $0.07 on Tuesday, reaching $4.37. The company had a trading volume of 159,646 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,087,450. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.24. The firm has a market cap of $267.52 million, a PE ratio of -3.02 and a beta of 2.58. ADMA Biologics has a 52-week low of $2.56 and a 52-week high of $6.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 3.76 and a current ratio of 6.42.

ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.04. ADMA Biologics had a negative net margin of 260.92% and a negative return on equity of 203.21%. The firm had revenue of $7.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.71 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that ADMA Biologics will post -0.94 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ADMA Biologics during the 2nd quarter worth about $49,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of ADMA Biologics by 13,268.0% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 13,368 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 13,268 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of ADMA Biologics by 60.4% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 18,688 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 7,038 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in shares of ADMA Biologics during the 3rd quarter worth about $85,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of ADMA Biologics by 96.3% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 22,187 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 10,887 shares during the last quarter. 62.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ADMA Biologics

ADMA Biologics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical and specialty immunoglobulin company, develops, manufactures, and markets specialty plasma-derived biologics for the treatment of immune deficiencies and infectious diseases. Its lead product candidate is RI-002 derived from human plasma, which has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of primary immune deficiency disease.

