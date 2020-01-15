ADIDAS AG/S (OTCMKTS:ADDYY) Sets New 52-Week High at $174.72

ADIDAS AG/S (OTCMKTS:ADDYY)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $174.72 and last traded at $174.38, with a volume of 31369 shares. The stock had previously closed at $173.00.

ADDYY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine raised ADIDAS AG/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Societe Generale raised ADIDAS AG/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th. BNP Paribas started coverage on ADIDAS AG/S in a report on Friday, October 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut ADIDAS AG/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies lowered ADIDAS AG/S from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. ADIDAS AG/S currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $154.00.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $159.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $154.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.71.

ADIDAS AG/S (OTCMKTS:ADDYY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.04. ADIDAS AG/S had a net margin of 8.27% and a return on equity of 26.81%. The firm had revenue of $7.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.02 billion. On average, analysts predict that ADIDAS AG/S will post 5.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. OLD National Bancorp IN bought a new stake in ADIDAS AG/S during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $356,000. Baxter Bros Inc. purchased a new stake in ADIDAS AG/S in the fourth quarter worth $524,000. Hartwell J M Limited Partnership raised its holdings in ADIDAS AG/S by 11.4% in the third quarter. Hartwell J M Limited Partnership now owns 3,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $607,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. MAI Capital Management bought a new position in ADIDAS AG/S in the second quarter worth $648,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in ADIDAS AG/S by 4.7% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $863,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, produces, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products worldwide. The company operates in 10 segments: Europe, North America Adidas, North America Reebok, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Emerging Markets, Russia/CIS, Adidas Golf, Runtastic, and Other Centrally Managed Businesses.

