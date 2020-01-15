ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) Price Tops $0.0095 on Major Exchanges

ADAMANT Messenger (CURRENCY:ADM) traded up 5.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 14th. One ADAMANT Messenger coin can currently be bought for $0.0095 or 0.00000110 BTC on major exchanges including IDCM, BiteBTC and Bit-Z. ADAMANT Messenger has a total market capitalization of $791,404.00 and $5.00 worth of ADAMANT Messenger was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, ADAMANT Messenger has traded up 5.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

ADAMANT Messenger Coin Profile

ADM is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 1st, 2018. ADAMANT Messenger’s total supply is 103,458,858 coins and its circulating supply is 83,316,848 coins. ADAMANT Messenger’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for ADAMANT Messenger is adamant.im

Buying and Selling ADAMANT Messenger

ADAMANT Messenger can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bit-Z, BiteBTC and IDCM. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ADAMANT Messenger directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ADAMANT Messenger should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ADAMANT Messenger using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

