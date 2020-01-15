Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) Short Interest Update

Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,420,000 shares, an increase of 9.5% from the December 15th total of 2,210,000 shares. Currently, 6.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 379,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.4 days.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on AYI shares. JMP Securities cut their price objective on shares of Acuity Brands from $166.00 to $160.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Acuity Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, November 29th. Roth Capital increased their price target on shares of Acuity Brands from to and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Acuity Brands from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on shares of Acuity Brands from $138.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $137.33.

Get Acuity Brands alerts:

Shares of NYSE:AYI traded up $2.61 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $121.27. 787,476 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 855,748. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $133.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $129.76. Acuity Brands has a 52-week low of $105.95 and a 52-week high of $147.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 2.11. The stock has a market cap of $4.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.54.

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 9th. The electronics maker reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.21 by ($0.08). Acuity Brands had a net margin of 8.61% and a return on equity of 18.07%. The firm had revenue of $834.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $874.72 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.32 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Acuity Brands will post 8.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 16th. Acuity Brands’s payout ratio is 5.78%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Acuity Brands by 0.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,238,540 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $584,538,000 after purchasing an additional 14,592 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Acuity Brands by 1.7% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 455,082 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $62,760,000 after purchasing an additional 7,661 shares during the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Acuity Brands by 0.3% in the third quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 330,771 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $44,585,000 after purchasing an additional 978 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Acuity Brands by 512.7% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 299,290 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $40,844,000 after purchasing an additional 250,443 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Triodos Investment Management BV boosted its holdings in Acuity Brands by 0.7% in the third quarter. Triodos Investment Management BV now owns 123,800 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $16,687,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.04% of the company’s stock.

Acuity Brands Company Profile

Acuity Brands, Inc provides lighting and building management solutions and services for commercial, institutional, industrial, infrastructure, and residential applications in North America and internationally. The company offers lighting and control products and solutions, including recessed, surface, and suspended lighting; down, decorative, emergency and exit, track, day, special-use, street and roadway, parking garage, underwater, area pedestrian, flood, decorative site, and landscape lighting; occupancy sensors; photo controls; relay panels; architectural dimming panels; and integrated lighting controls systems.

Read More: What are no-load funds?



Receive News & Ratings for Acuity Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acuity Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.