Actinium Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:ATNM) Shares Gap Up to $0.28

Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:ATNM) shares gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $0.26, but opened at $0.28. Actinium Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $0.27, with a volume of 55,315 shares trading hands.

ATNM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.25 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $1.50 target price on shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th.

Get Actinium Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Actinium Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:ATNM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04).

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Actinium Pharmaceuticals stock. Sabby Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:ATNM) by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,797,509 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 453,793 shares during the period. Actinium Pharmaceuticals makes up approximately 1.1% of Sabby Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Sabby Management LLC owned 5.34% of Actinium Pharmaceuticals worth $2,023,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

About Actinium Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:ATNM)

Actinium Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for bone marrow transplant or a type of cellular therapy, and for other adoptive cell therapies. Its lead product candidate, Iomab-B that is in a pivotal Phase III clinical trial as an induction and conditioning agent in patients over the age of 55 with relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia prior to receiving a bone marrow transplant, also known as a hematopoietic stem cell transplant.

Featured Article: Inverted Yield Curve

Receive News & Ratings for Actinium Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Actinium Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.