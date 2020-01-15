Actinium Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:ATNM) Shares Gap Up to $0.28

Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:ATNM) shares gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $0.26, but opened at $0.28. Actinium Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $0.27, with a volume of 55,315 shares trading hands.
ATNM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.25 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $1.50 target price on shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th.
Actinium Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:ATNM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04).
About Actinium Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:ATNM)
Actinium Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for bone marrow transplant or a type of cellular therapy, and for other adoptive cell therapies. Its lead product candidate, Iomab-B that is in a pivotal Phase III clinical trial as an induction and conditioning agent in patients over the age of 55 with relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia prior to receiving a bone marrow transplant, also known as a hematopoietic stem cell transplant.
