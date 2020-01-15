Acropolis Investment Management LLC Decreases Stake in Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR)

Acropolis Investment Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR) by 22.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,940 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 1,170 shares during the quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Murphy Oil were worth $106,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Murphy Oil by 391.9% during the 3rd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 2,617 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 2,085 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in Murphy Oil in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $72,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Murphy Oil by 583.3% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,100 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Murphy Oil by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,574 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 806 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Murphy Oil in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $205,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MUR opened at $28.00 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $25.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.63. Murphy Oil Co. has a 52-week low of $17.04 and a 52-week high of $31.13. The firm has a market cap of $4.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.22 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.14. Murphy Oil had a return on equity of 3.21% and a net margin of 47.16%. The company had revenue of $817.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $701.64 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.02) EPS. Murphy Oil’s quarterly revenue was up 66.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Murphy Oil Co. will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on MUR shares. ValuEngine upgraded Murphy Oil from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Scotiabank lowered Murphy Oil from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. UBS Group cut their target price on Murphy Oil from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Howard Weil lowered Murphy Oil from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Murphy Oil in a research report on Monday, September 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.69.

In related news, VP Barry F.R. Jeffery sold 2,585 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.03, for a total transaction of $67,287.55. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $780,900. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Thomas J. Mireles sold 1,368 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.64, for a total value of $33,707.52. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $492,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 9,654 shares of company stock worth $240,941. Corporate insiders own 6.46% of the company’s stock.

Murphy Oil Company Profile

Murphy Oil Corporation operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States, Canada, Malaysia, and internationally. It explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as Murphy Corporation and changed its name to Murphy Oil Corporation in 1964.

