Accsys Technologies (LON:AXS) Stock Price Down 1.2%

Shares of Accsys Technologies Plc (LON:AXS) dropped 1.2% on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 100.50 ($1.32) and last traded at GBX 101.50 ($1.34), approximately 25,944 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 33% from the average daily volume of 38,906 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 102.75 ($1.35).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.13, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $163.10 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.80. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 98.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 101.89.

About Accsys Technologies (LON:AXS)

Accsys Technologies PLC, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells Accoya solid wood and Tricoya wood elements in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Benelux, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company offers Accoya wood for use in windows and doors, decking, cladding, bridges, and exterior structures and applications; and Tricoya wood elements for facades and cladding, soffits and eaves, exterior joinery, wet interiors, door skins, flooring, signage, and marine uses.

Featured Story: What is the outlook for the FAANG stocks?



Receive News & Ratings for Accsys Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accsys Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.