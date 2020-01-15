Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN) Shares Acquired by Ridgewood Investments LLC

Ridgewood Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN) by 59.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,937 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 720 shares during the quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $408,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its stake in shares of Accenture by 125.0% during the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 135 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Knuff & Co LLC purchased a new stake in Accenture in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Quantum Capital Management acquired a new stake in Accenture during the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new stake in Accenture during the 3rd quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, Hudock Capital Group LLC increased its position in Accenture by 1,764.7% during the third quarter. Hudock Capital Group LLC now owns 317 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Accenture alerts:

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ACN. Wolfe Research raised Accenture from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $215.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, January 6th. Argus increased their price objective on Accenture from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Accenture to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on shares of Accenture from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Accenture from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $212.18.

NYSE:ACN traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $207.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 776,627 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,371,824. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $206.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $195.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39. Accenture Plc has a twelve month low of $145.01 and a twelve month high of $213.25. The stock has a market cap of $132.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.05.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 19th. The information technology services provider reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.10. Accenture had a net margin of 11.06% and a return on equity of 33.35%. The company had revenue of $11.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.96 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Accenture Plc will post 7.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 16th will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 15th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.48%.

In other Accenture news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 4,688 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.65, for a total transaction of $860,951.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 27,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,008,319.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 804 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.68, for a total value of $150,090.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 37,014 shares of company stock valued at $6,859,750 in the last ninety days. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Accenture

Accenture plc provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services in Ireland and internationally. Its Communications, Media & Technology segment provides professional services that help clients accelerate and deliver digital transformation, develop industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiencies and business results for communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies.

Featured Article: How does a security become overbought?

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.