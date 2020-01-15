Accelerate Diagnostics (NASDAQ:AXDX) PT Raised to

Accelerate Diagnostics (NASDAQ:AXDX) had its price objective increased by Piper Sandler from to in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the medical research company’s stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Accelerate Diagnostics’ Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.28) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.27) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.19) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.18) EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.60 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on AXDX. BidaskClub raised Accelerate Diagnostics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Accelerate Diagnostics from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Accelerate Diagnostics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Accelerate Diagnostics has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $19.00.

NASDAQ:AXDX traded down $0.73 on Tuesday, reaching $17.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,423 shares, compared to its average volume of 173,721. Accelerate Diagnostics has a 1-year low of $14.27 and a 1-year high of $24.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.81, a quick ratio of 20.65 and a current ratio of 21.93. The firm has a market cap of $976.05 million, a PE ratio of -10.63 and a beta of 2.72. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $16.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.02.

Accelerate Diagnostics (NASDAQ:AXDX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The medical research company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by $0.01. Accelerate Diagnostics had a negative return on equity of 249.46% and a negative net margin of 1,116.69%. The firm had revenue of $2.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.15 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Accelerate Diagnostics will post -1.58 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Chicago Capital LLC raised its position in Accelerate Diagnostics by 49.1% during the 4th quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 1,314,093 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $22,208,000 after purchasing an additional 432,703 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Accelerate Diagnostics by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,004,650 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $45,865,000 after acquiring an additional 267,704 shares in the last quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Accelerate Diagnostics by 48.1% in the 3rd quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 814,749 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $15,130,000 after acquiring an additional 264,703 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Accelerate Diagnostics by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 857,069 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $18,016,000 after acquiring an additional 118,620 shares in the last quarter. Finally, River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP bought a new position in shares of Accelerate Diagnostics in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,539,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.83% of the company’s stock.

Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc, an in vitro diagnostics company, provides solutions for the diagnosis of serious infections in the United States, Europe, and the Middle East. It offers Accelerate Pheno system, an in vitro diagnostic platform for the identification and antibiotic susceptibility testing of pathogens associated with serious or health care-associated infections, including gram-positive and gram-negative organisms, as well as yeast.

