ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) Stock Price Up 5.4%

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) rose 5.4% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $44.10 and last traded at $44.05, approximately 1,596,669 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 18% from the average daily volume of 1,954,974 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.80.

ACAD has been the subject of a number of research reports. ValuEngine cut ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company. Guggenheim initiated coverage on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $66.00 price objective on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.25.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 10.96 and a quick ratio of 10.89. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $44.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.06. The firm has a market cap of $6.78 billion, a PE ratio of -22.71 and a beta of 2.78.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.11. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 50.15% and a negative net margin of 82.48%. The business had revenue of $94.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.49 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.50) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 62.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, President Srdjan R. Stankovic sold 2,160 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.41, for a total transaction of $100,245.60. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 8,187 shares in the company, valued at $379,958.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen Davis sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.34, for a total value of $7,851,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 152,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,005,612.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 318,160 shares of company stock valued at $15,583,232 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 29.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $39,000. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $107,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.49% of the company’s stock.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of small molecule drugs that address unmet medical needs in central nervous system disorders. The company offers NUPLAZID (pimavanserin) for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson's disease psychosis.

