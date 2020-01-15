AC Immune SA (NASDAQ:ACIU) Receives $11.00 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

AC Immune SA (NASDAQ:ACIU) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, three have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $11.00.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ACIU. BidaskClub upgraded AC Immune from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. ValuEngine upgraded AC Immune from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price target (up from $8.00) on shares of AC Immune in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AC Immune from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded AC Immune from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th.

AC Immune stock opened at $9.85 on Friday. AC Immune has a 12 month low of $3.25 and a 12 month high of $12.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $8.54 and its 200-day moving average is $6.25. The company has a current ratio of 22.08, a quick ratio of 22.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market capitalization of $628.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.01 and a beta of 0.37.

AC Immune (NASDAQ:ACIU) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.08. AC Immune had a return on equity of 19.18% and a net margin of 45.19%. The company had revenue of $33.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.50 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that AC Immune will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of AC Immune in the third quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of AC Immune by 516.5% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 122,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $607,000 after buying an additional 102,887 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of AC Immune in the second quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of AC Immune by 12.6% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 248,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,377,000 after buying an additional 27,789 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of AC Immune by 34.2% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 166,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $924,000 after buying an additional 42,414 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.81% of the company’s stock.

AC Immune Company Profile

AC Immune SA, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, designs, and develops therapeutic and diagnostic products for prevention, diagnosis, and treatment of neurodegenerative diseases associated with protein misfolding. Its SupraAntigen and Morphomer platforms are designed to generate vaccines, antibodies, and small molecules, which selectively interact with misfolded proteins that are common in a range of neurodegenerative diseases.

