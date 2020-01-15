ABIOMED, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) Position Boosted by Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC

Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its holdings in ABIOMED, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) by 173.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 520 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC’s holdings in ABIOMED were worth $89,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC increased its stake in ABIOMED by 287.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 30,927 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $8,833,000 after buying an additional 22,940 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of ABIOMED by 31.4% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 108,143 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $28,170,000 after buying an additional 25,857 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of ABIOMED by 484.8% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 193 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its stake in shares of ABIOMED by 6.3% in the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 9,119 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,375,000 after acquiring an additional 543 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of ABIOMED by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,958 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,812,000 after acquiring an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. 90.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ ABMD opened at $172.73 on Wednesday. ABIOMED, Inc. has a 1-year low of $155.02 and a 1-year high of $364.31. The company has a 50-day moving average of $179.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $200.16. The company has a market cap of $8.54 billion, a PE ratio of 47.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.28.

ABIOMED (NASDAQ:ABMD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $204.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $206.45 million. ABIOMED had a net margin of 26.92% and a return on equity of 19.89%. ABIOMED’s revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.09 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that ABIOMED, Inc. will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James cut ABIOMED from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on ABIOMED from $215.00 to $198.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ABIOMED in a research note on Monday, September 30th. BidaskClub cut ABIOMED from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. Finally, Leerink Swann increased their target price on ABIOMED from $195.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $297.80.

About ABIOMED

ABIOMED, Inc engages in the research, development, and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. It also provides continuum of care to heart failure patients. The company offers Impella 2.5 catheter, a percutaneous micro heart pump with integrated motor and sensors for use in interventional cardiology; and Impella CP, a device used by interventional cardiologists to support patients in the cath lab and cardiac surgeons in the heart surgery suite.

