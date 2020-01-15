Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund (NYSE:AOD) Raises Dividend to $0.06 Per Share

Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund (NYSE:AOD) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, January 10th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.058 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, January 28th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.65%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 17th. This is a boost from Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06.

AOD traded up $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.10. The stock had a trading volume of 90,651 shares, compared to its average volume of 342,785. Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund has a 12 month low of $7.76 and a 12 month high of $9.09. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.44.

