Aberdeen Income Credit Strategies Fund (NYSE:ACP) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.12

Aberdeen Income Credit Strategies Fund (NYSE:ACP) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, January 10th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 21st will be given a dividend of 0.12 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, January 28th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 17th.
ACP stock opened at $11.74 on Wednesday. Aberdeen Income Credit Strategies Fund has a twelve month low of $10.76 and a twelve month high of $13.21. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.92.
About Aberdeen Income Credit Strategies Fund
Read More: Why Invest in Dividend Achievers?
Receive News & Ratings for Aberdeen Income Credit Strategies Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aberdeen Income Credit Strategies Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.