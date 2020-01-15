Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Investment (TSE:FAP) Declares $0.02 Monthly Dividend

Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Investment (TSE:FAP) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, January 17th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 28th will be given a dividend of 0.0225 per share on Tuesday, January 28th. This represents a $0.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 17th.

Shares of TSE FAP traded up C$0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting C$3.61. The company had a trading volume of 14,709 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,018. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.83, a current ratio of 0.18 and a quick ratio of 0.17. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$3.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$3.51. Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Investment has a 12 month low of C$3.31 and a 12 month high of C$4.05. The firm has a market cap of $181.46 million and a P/E ratio of 172.38.

About Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Investment

Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Investment Company Limited is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. The fund is co-managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments Australia Limited and Aberdeen Asset Managers Limited. It invests in fixed income markets of the Asia-Pacific region.

