Aave One Day Trading Volume Tops $4.05 Million (LEND)

Aave (CURRENCY:LEND) traded 10.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on January 15th. One Aave token can now be bought for approximately $0.0253 or 0.00000286 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including ABCC, Kyber Network, BiteBTC and IDEX. Aave has a market cap of $28.53 million and approximately $4.05 million worth of Aave was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Aave has traded up 36.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.25 or 0.00036871 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0453 or 0.00000515 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $532.59 or 0.06042902 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00025291 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.15 or 0.00035755 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002742 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $10.50 or 0.00119171 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001535 BTC.

About Aave

Aave (LEND) is a token. It launched on November 30th, 2017. Aave's total supply is 1,299,999,942 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,128,357,877 tokens. Aave's official website is ethlend.io . Aave's official message board is medium.com/@ethlend1 . The Reddit community for Aave is /r/ETHlend and the currency's Github account can be viewed here . Aave's official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Aave

Aave can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bibox, Kyber Network, Binance, HitBTC, Alterdice, Gate.io, IDEX, ABCC and BiteBTC. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aave directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aave should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Aave using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

