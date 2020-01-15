875 Shares in American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT) Acquired by Puzo Michael J

Puzo Michael J bought a new position in American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 875 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of American Tower by 1.6% in the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,012 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $666,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Biegel & Waller LLC increased its position in shares of American Tower by 2.9% in the third quarter. Biegel & Waller LLC now owns 1,718 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $380,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of American Tower by 1.8% in the third quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,747 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $607,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of American Tower by 7.4% in the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 729 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $161,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. increased its position in shares of American Tower by 21.2% in the fourth quarter. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. now owns 292 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.63% of the company’s stock.

AMT traded up $1.43 on Wednesday, reaching $235.38. 1,152,103 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,461,570. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $221.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $218.69. American Tower Corp has a 52-week low of $162.83 and a 52-week high of $242.00. The company has a market cap of $102.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.46, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.40, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.17. American Tower had a net margin of 20.58% and a return on equity of 27.12%. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.85 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that American Tower Corp will post 7.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 27th were given a dividend of $1.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 26th. This is an increase from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. American Tower’s payout ratio is presently 50.56%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of American Tower from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $204.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $218.00 target price (up from $216.00) on shares of American Tower in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of American Tower from $238.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. ValuEngine downgraded shares of American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of American Tower from $242.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $224.36.

In other American Tower news, EVP Steven O. Vondran sold 1,261 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.68, for a total value of $289,626.48. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,705 shares in the company, valued at $6,592,964.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Samme L. Thompson sold 3,000 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.56, for a total transaction of $682,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 22,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,142,400.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,574 shares of company stock worth $1,250,626 over the last ninety days. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About American Tower

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 171,000 communications sites.

