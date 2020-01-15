55I LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

55I LLC grew its stake in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 5.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 208 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the period. 55I LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $279,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Roof Eidam & Maycock ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet in the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet in the third quarter valued at about $60,000. Investors Research Corp raised its holdings in Alphabet by 72.4% in the third quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 50 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Enterprise Trust & Investment Co raised its holdings in Alphabet by 256.3% in the third quarter. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co now owns 57 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. 33.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on GOOGL. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,425.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. BMO Capital Markets set a $1,245.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $1,700.00 target price (up previously from $1,500.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Alphabet to $1,450.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,438.05.

Alphabet stock opened at $1,430.59 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,354.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,246.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.75 and a current ratio of 3.78. The company has a market cap of $989.79 billion, a PE ratio of 30.11, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.01. Alphabet Inc has a fifty-two week low of $1,027.03 and a fifty-two week high of $1,442.63.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The information services provider reported $10.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $12.42 by ($2.30). Alphabet had a return on equity of 18.34% and a net margin of 21.04%. The firm had revenue of $33.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $13.06 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Alphabet Inc will post 49.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

