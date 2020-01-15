55I LLC Buys Shares of 11,374 Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC)

55I LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 11,374 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $188,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MD Financial Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 326.8% in the 3rd quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 1,174,200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $18,341,000 after purchasing an additional 899,090 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 869,604 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $14,235,000 after buying an additional 25,622 shares during the last quarter. Alaska Permanent Capital Management increased its position in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 23.8% during the 3rd quarter. Alaska Permanent Capital Management now owns 696,215 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,875,000 after buying an additional 133,900 shares in the last quarter. Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 590,147 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,773,000 after buying an additional 31,893 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alesco Advisors LLC increased its position in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Alesco Advisors LLC now owns 572,792 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,377,000 after buying an additional 9,325 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:PDBC opened at $16.40 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.05. Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF has a 12-month low of $15.22 and a 12-month high of $17.11.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th were paid a $0.22 dividend. This is a boost from Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF’s previous annual dividend of $0.14. This represents a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd.

