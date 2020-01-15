$55.55 Million in Sales Expected for Depomed, Inc. (NYSE:ASRT) This Quarter

Analysts expect Depomed, Inc. (NYSE:ASRT) to report $55.55 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Depomed’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $50.30 million and the highest estimate coming in at $60.80 million. Depomed reported sales of $42.60 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 30.4%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, March 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Depomed will report full year sales of $233.00 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $227.09 million to $238.90 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $226.03 million, with estimates ranging from $222.47 million to $229.60 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Depomed.

Depomed (NYSE:ASRT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $55.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.26 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Depomed from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $0.75 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Depomed stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in shares of Depomed, Inc. (NYSE:ASRT) by 57.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 127,059 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,300 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned 0.20% of Depomed worth $438,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Shares of NYSE:ASRT remained flat at $$1.16 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 1,794,593 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,230,988. Depomed has a 12 month low of $0.68 and a 12 month high of $5.76. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.05 and a 200 day moving average of $1.58.

Assertio Therapeutics, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in the development, sale, and licensing of products for pain and other central nervous system conditions in the United States. It offers Gralise (gabapentin), an once-daily product for the management of postherpetic neuralgia; CAMBIA (diclofenac potassium for oral solution), a non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drug indicated for acute treatment of migraine attacks in adults; and Zipsor (diclofenac potassium) liquid filled capsule, a non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drug for the treatment of mild to moderate acute pain in adults.

