4,000 Shares in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Acquired by Moseley Investment Management Inc.

Moseley Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 4,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $572,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GLD. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Corbenic Partners LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 100.6% during the 3rd quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 331 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

GLD traded up $0.85 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $146.54. 6,484,317 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,224,833. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $141.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $139.71. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52-week low of $119.54 and a 52-week high of $148.61.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

Recommended Story: Understanding Market Liquidity

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.