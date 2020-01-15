$4.64 Million in Sales Expected for Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CRBP) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CRBP) will report $4.64 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Corbus Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $9.90 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.93 million. Corbus Pharmaceuticals posted sales of $1.93 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 140.4%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Corbus Pharmaceuticals will report full year sales of $38.22 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $35.50 million to $43.50 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $8.24 million, with estimates ranging from $4.82 million to $10.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Corbus Pharmaceuticals.

Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRBP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.04. Corbus Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 169.38% and a negative net margin of 175.16%. The business had revenue of $2.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 million.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Corbus Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, December 23rd. BidaskClub upgraded Corbus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Corbus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.71.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new stake in Corbus Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $123,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Corbus Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at $127,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 56.0% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,272 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 6,922 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 40.5% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 28,676 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 8,270 shares during the period. Finally, Aries Wealth Management grew its position in Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 27,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $160,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.19% of the company’s stock.

CRBP traded up $0.20 on Friday, hitting $6.83. The company had a trading volume of 739,451 shares, compared to its average volume of 768,400. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $5.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.44. Corbus Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $4.18 and a 1-year high of $9.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The stock has a market cap of $428.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.96 and a beta of 1.83.

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of various therapeutics to treat rare, chronic, and serious inflammatory and fibrotic diseases. Its lead product candidate is lenabasum, a synthetic oral endocannabinoid drug that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of systemic sclerosis and dermatomyositis, and in Phase 2 clinical trial to treat systemic lupus erythematosus and cystic fibrosis.

