3M Co (NYSE:MMM) Shares Bought by Boenning & Scattergood Inc.

Boenning & Scattergood Inc. raised its position in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 6.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,484 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 369 shares during the quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc.’s holdings in 3M were worth $1,144,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Vista LLC lifted its stake in 3M by 5.1% during the third quarter. Private Vista LLC now owns 1,227 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Boston Advisors LLC lifted its stake in 3M by 0.7% during the third quarter. Boston Advisors LLC now owns 9,250 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,521,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. West Coast Financial LLC lifted its stake in 3M by 0.3% during the third quarter. West Coast Financial LLC now owns 19,416 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,192,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. KLCM Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in 3M by 3.1% during the third quarter. KLCM Advisors Inc. now owns 2,145 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV lifted its stake in 3M by 2.4% during the second quarter. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV now owns 2,776 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $481,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. 66.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get 3M alerts:

NYSE MMM traded down $1.13 on Wednesday, reaching $180.24. The stock had a trading volume of 972,199 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,522,313. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 2.30. 3M Co has a 12-month low of $150.58 and a 12-month high of $219.75. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $173.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $168.43. The stock has a market cap of $103.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.10.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $7.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.20 billion. 3M had a return on equity of 54.02% and a net margin of 15.48%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.58 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that 3M Co will post 9.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In other 3M news, SVP Ty R. Silberhorn sold 1,634 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.72, for a total value of $278,956.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Khandpur K. Ashish sold 3,362 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.20, for a total value of $585,660.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,216 shares of company stock worth $2,233,940 in the last ninety days. 0.83% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on MMM shares. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on 3M from $160.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Barclays decreased their target price on 3M from $162.00 to $158.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded 3M from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $179.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. UBS Group cut 3M from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $180.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Citigroup cut 3M from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $180.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. 3M presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $174.08.

3M Profile

3M Company operates as a technology company worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers tapes, abrasives, adhesives, ceramics, sealants, specialty materials, purification products, closure systems, acoustic systems products, automotive components, abrasion-resistant films, and paint finishing and detailing products.

Further Reading: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE) Basics



Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.