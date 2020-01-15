$34.40 Million in Sales Expected for Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVA) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVA) will announce sales of $34.40 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Sunnova Energy International’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $33.50 million and the highest is $36.20 million. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, January 30th.

On average, analysts expect that Sunnova Energy International will report full year sales of $132.82 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $131.45 million to $135.50 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $162.91 million, with estimates ranging from $159.03 million to $166.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Sunnova Energy International.

Sunnova Energy International (NASDAQ:NOVA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $36.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.81 million.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on NOVA shares. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH started coverage on Sunnova Energy International in a report on Monday, January 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sunnova Energy International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on Sunnova Energy International from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Sunnova Energy International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.89.

In related news, Director Anne S. Andrew purchased 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.91 per share, with a total value of $148,650.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $148,650. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new position in Sunnova Energy International in the third quarter valued at about $110,000. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in Sunnova Energy International in the third quarter valued at about $225,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department bought a new position in Sunnova Energy International in the third quarter valued at about $301,000. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP bought a new position in Sunnova Energy International in the third quarter valued at about $391,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Sunnova Energy International in the third quarter valued at about $488,000.

Shares of NOVA traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $11.09. 380,802 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 191,834. Sunnova Energy International has a twelve month low of $8.01 and a twelve month high of $12.46. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.76.

Sunnova Energy International Company Profile

Sunnova Energy International Inc focuses on operating as a holding company for Sunnova Energy Corporation that provides residential solar and energy storage services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the Northern Mariana Islands. Its services include operations and maintenance, monitoring, repairs and replacements, equipment upgrades, onsite power optimization, and diagnostics.

