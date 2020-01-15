$29.80 Million in Sales Expected for Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) to announce sales of $29.80 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Sierra Bancorp’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $29.50 million and the highest estimate coming in at $30.10 million. Sierra Bancorp reported sales of $29.32 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Sierra Bancorp will report full-year sales of $119.95 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $119.70 million to $120.20 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $120.00 million, with estimates ranging from $118.90 million to $121.10 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Sierra Bancorp.

Get Sierra Bancorp alerts:

Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.02. Sierra Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.95% and a net margin of 25.98%. The company had revenue of $30.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.82 million.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BSRR. BidaskClub cut Sierra Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. ValuEngine upgraded Sierra Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sierra Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Sierra Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.50.

Shares of BSRR stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $27.89. 112 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,678. Sierra Bancorp has a twelve month low of $22.67 and a twelve month high of $30.15. The firm has a market cap of $427.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.47 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83.

In related news, Director James C. Holly sold 5,000 shares of Sierra Bancorp stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.81, for a total value of $134,050.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 381,476 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,227,371.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP James F. Gardunio sold 3,162 shares of Sierra Bancorp stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.77, for a total value of $87,808.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 838 shares in the company, valued at $23,271.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,162 shares of company stock worth $363,809 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 10.34% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BSRR. Zebra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sierra Bancorp during the third quarter worth approximately $221,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Sierra Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $253,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in Sierra Bancorp by 24.6% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 12,123 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $322,000 after acquiring an additional 2,394 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Sierra Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $338,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in Sierra Bancorp by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 14,626 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $397,000 after acquiring an additional 1,048 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.49% of the company’s stock.

About Sierra Bancorp

Sierra Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Bank of the Sierra that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals and businesses in California. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market demand accounts, time deposits, retirement accounts, and sweep accounts.

Recommended Story: How can you know how many shares are floating?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sierra Bancorp (BSRR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sierra Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sierra Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.