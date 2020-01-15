256,981 Shares in Neuberger Berman High Yield Strateges Fd (NYSEAMERICAN:NHS) Purchased by AEGON USA Investment Management LLC

AEGON USA Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Neuberger Berman High Yield Strateges Fd (NYSEAMERICAN:NHS) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 256,981 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,174,000. Neuberger Berman High Yield Strateges Fd accounts for 1.1% of AEGON USA Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NHS. Shaker Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Neuberger Berman High Yield Strateges Fd during the third quarter valued at $1,019,000. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Neuberger Berman High Yield Strateges Fd by 34.6% during the second quarter. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC now owns 248,102 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,903,000 after acquiring an additional 63,755 shares in the last quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Neuberger Berman High Yield Strateges Fd by 1.5% during the second quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 1,287,219 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $15,060,000 after acquiring an additional 18,544 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Neuberger Berman High Yield Strateges Fd by 4.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 260,190 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,044,000 after acquiring an additional 11,508 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in Neuberger Berman High Yield Strateges Fd by 7.5% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 27,375 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $330,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter.

NHS traded up $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $12.35. 148 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 60,944. Neuberger Berman High Yield Strateges Fd has a 1 year low of $10.20 and a 1 year high of $12.80.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.0905 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 14th. This represents a $1.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.79%.

Neuberger Berman High Yield Strateges Fd Company Profile

Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Neuberger Berman LLC. The fund is managed by Neuberger Berman Investment Advisers LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund typically invests in high yield debt securities of various sectors, such as auto parts and equipment, airlines, automotive, electronics, health services, packaging, telecom-integrated/services, gaming, and gas distribution.

