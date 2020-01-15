2,394 Shares in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) Acquired by Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC

Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 1,949.6% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,084,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $931,231,000 after purchasing an additional 10,543,933 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. increased its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,663,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,732,000 after purchasing an additional 106,673 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 12.7% in the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,027,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,546,000 after buying an additional 115,464 shares during the period. Marquette Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 0.4% in the third quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 853,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,678,000 after buying an additional 3,695 shares during the period. Finally, BB&T Securities LLC lifted its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 3.5% during the third quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 602,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,620,000 after buying an additional 20,275 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHG opened at $95.88 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $92.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $86.84. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $71.34 and a 12-month high of $96.34.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th were given a dividend of $0.1956 per share. This is a boost from Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 12th.

About Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

