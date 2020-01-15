$119.00 Million in Sales Expected for Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Ltd (NASDAQ:AOSL) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Ltd (NASDAQ:AOSL) will report $119.00 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Alpha and Omega Semiconductor’s earnings. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor posted sales of $114.93 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.5%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Alpha and Omega Semiconductor will report full year sales of $481.75 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $480.80 million to $482.70 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $548.25 million, with estimates ranging from $537.00 million to $559.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Alpha and Omega Semiconductor.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.01. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor had a return on equity of 3.52% and a net margin of 0.10%. The business had revenue of $117.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.97 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.10 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts have commented on the company. BidaskClub downgraded Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Loop Capital set a $18.00 target price on Alpha and Omega Semiconductor and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.67.

AOSL traded up $0.16 during trading on Friday, hitting $14.25. 118,300 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 92,460. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor has a 12-month low of $8.22 and a 12-month high of $14.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $345.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.31 and a beta of 1.07.

In other news, VP Bing Xue sold 8,496 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.70, for a total value of $116,395.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 21.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 41.8% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 11,630 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 3,431 shares during the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association boosted its stake in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 12,237 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 1,479 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor during the second quarter valued at $174,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 10.6% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 30,965 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $380,000 after purchasing an additional 2,975 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.55% of the company’s stock.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited designs, develops, and supplies power semiconductor products for computing, consumer electronics, communication, and industrial applications worldwide. The company offers power discrete products, such as metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors (MOSFET), SRFETs, XSFET, electrostatic discharge, protected MOSFETs, high and mid-voltage MOSFETs, and insulated gate bipolar transistors.

