10x Genomics (NYSE:TXG) Hits New 1-Year High at $90.37

10x Genomics (NYSE:TXG)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $90.37 and last traded at $88.82, with a volume of 193267 shares. The stock had previously closed at $84.61.

TXG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of 10x Genomics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of 10x Genomics in a report on Friday, December 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of 10x Genomics in a report on Monday, October 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of 10x Genomics in a report on Monday, January 6th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of 10x Genomics in a report on Monday, October 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.50.

Get 10x Genomics alerts:

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.75.

10x Genomics (NYSE:TXG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $61.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.33 million.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JS Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of 10x Genomics during the third quarter worth about $84,535,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of 10x Genomics during the third quarter worth about $2,444,000. Zimmer Partners LP bought a new position in shares of 10x Genomics during the third quarter worth about $504,000. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of 10x Genomics during the third quarter worth about $4,284,000. Finally, Dean Capital Investments Management LLC bought a new position in shares of 10x Genomics during the third quarter worth about $573,000.

About 10x Genomics (NYSE:TXG)

10x Genomics, Inc, a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems. It offers chromium instruments, enzymes, reagents, microfluidic chips, and other consumable products, as well as software for analyzing biological systems.

Featured Article: Overbought

Receive News & Ratings for 10x Genomics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 10x Genomics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.