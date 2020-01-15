105,751 Shares in Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:COG) Bought by Deane Retirement Strategies Inc.

Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. bought a new position in Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:COG) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 105,751 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,841,000. Cabot Oil & Gas accounts for 1.3% of Deane Retirement Strategies Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. 6 Meridian lifted its position in Cabot Oil & Gas by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 32,363 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $563,000 after purchasing an additional 1,379 shares during the period. Polianta Ltd acquired a new position in Cabot Oil & Gas during the fourth quarter worth $1,046,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Cabot Oil & Gas during the fourth quarter worth $54,000. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC raised its stake in Cabot Oil & Gas by 18.9% during the third quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 121,030 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $2,126,000 after acquiring an additional 19,224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raffles Associates LP acquired a new position in Cabot Oil & Gas during the third quarter worth $2,021,000. 95.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on COG. Citigroup began coverage on Cabot Oil & Gas in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research upgraded Cabot Oil & Gas from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Williams Capital set a $22.00 price objective on Cabot Oil & Gas and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. ValuEngine upgraded Cabot Oil & Gas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on Cabot Oil & Gas from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.60.

Shares of NYSE:COG traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $17.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,972,120 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,779,761. Cabot Oil & Gas Co. has a fifty-two week low of $15.61 and a fifty-two week high of $27.65. The company has a market capitalization of $7.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.35 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.30.

Cabot Oil & Gas (NYSE:COG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.04. Cabot Oil & Gas had a return on equity of 34.92% and a net margin of 34.86%. The company had revenue of $429.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $453.73 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.25 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Cabot Oil & Gas Co. will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 24th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 23rd. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. Cabot Oil & Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.40%.

Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, explores for, exploits, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 174,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

