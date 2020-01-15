1,000 Shares in Twin River Worldwide Holdings Inc (NYSE:TRWH) Purchased by Endurance Wealth Management Inc.

Endurance Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Twin River Worldwide Holdings Inc (NYSE:TRWH) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TRWH. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in Twin River Worldwide in the second quarter worth $979,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Twin River Worldwide in the second quarter worth $236,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Twin River Worldwide in the second quarter worth $52,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Twin River Worldwide during the second quarter valued at about $1,560,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Twin River Worldwide during the second quarter valued at about $309,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on TRWH shares. Cowen started coverage on shares of Twin River Worldwide in a report on Thursday, October 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Twin River Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.40.

In other news, Director Jeffrey W. Rollins sold 10,000 shares of Twin River Worldwide stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.27, for a total transaction of $252,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 89,183 shares in the company, valued at $2,253,654.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 35.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE TRWH opened at $25.65 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $25.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.63. Twin River Worldwide Holdings Inc has a 1 year low of $20.35 and a 1 year high of $33.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66.

Twin River Worldwide (NYSE:TRWH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $129.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $128.55 million. Twin River Worldwide had a net margin of 12.66% and a return on equity of 22.17%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Twin River Worldwide Holdings Inc will post 1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

