$1.79 EPS Expected for Autoliv Inc. (NYSE:ALV) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Autoliv Inc. (NYSE:ALV) will announce earnings of $1.79 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Autoliv’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.81 and the lowest is $1.77. Autoliv posted earnings of $1.42 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 26.1%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, January 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Autoliv will report full year earnings of $5.65 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.53 to $5.69. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $6.63 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.13 to $6.80. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Autoliv.

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 25th. The auto parts company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.05 billion. Autoliv had a net margin of 2.51% and a return on equity of 23.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.35 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ALV. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $91.00 price objective on shares of Autoliv in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. ValuEngine upgraded Autoliv from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Autoliv from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $71.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Friday, December 20th. DNB Markets upgraded Autoliv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Autoliv from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.20.

Autoliv stock opened at $79.44 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.99 billion, a PE ratio of 11.63 and a beta of 1.50. Autoliv has a 12 month low of $61.07 and a 12 month high of $87.01. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $83.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ALV. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Autoliv by 52.0% during the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 843,656 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $66,548,000 after purchasing an additional 288,657 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Autoliv by 11.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,441,464 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $172,147,000 after buying an additional 250,137 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Autoliv by 190.7% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 130,826 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $10,319,000 after buying an additional 85,826 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Autoliv by 42.3% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 254,669 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $17,956,000 after buying an additional 75,737 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new position in Autoliv during the third quarter worth $5,411,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.05% of the company’s stock.

Autoliv, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies automotive safety systems to the automotive industry. The company offers passive safety systems, including modules and components for frontal-impact airbag protection systems, side-impact airbag protection systems, seatbelts, steering wheels, inflator technologies, battery cable cutters, pedestrian protection systems, and child seats.

